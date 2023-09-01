Curtiss-Wright EST Group introduces Smart Ram 640T
Curtiss-Wright EST Group has introduced the new Smart Ram SR640T, a cordless installation tool that allows operators to quickly perform heat exchanger tube repairs without significant setup or breakdown time.
The self-contained battery-operated hydraulic unit provides reliable installation of heat exchanger tube plugs. It has a long-lasting 18v/3.0Ah Lithium-ion battery, which allows for cordless operation in remote and close quarter environments without the need for electric or plant air connection.
Other features of Smart Ram SR640T include:
- A self-contained battery-operated unit
- No shop air or electric required
- Install up to 500 tube plugs on fully charged battery
- Install with BAW or Pull-To-Pressure methods
- Integrated high accuracy pressure transducer
- Info display with multi-user preset capabilities
For more information, visit cw-estgroup.com.