Curtiss-Wright brings innovation on the road in the Gulf Region

Curtiss-Wright is hitting the road with a brand-new demo trailer, designed to bring its latest products and solutions directly to customers across the Gulf region.

Outfitted with advanced tooling and demonstration fixtures, the mobile unit offers live, hands-on demonstrations of the Pop-APlug® Heat Exchanger Tube Plugging System and GripTight® Test & Isolation Plugs, along with on-site training capabilities. This traveling showcase makes it easier than ever for customers to see Curtiss-Wright’s technologies in action, combining convenience with cutting-edge innovation and service.

For more information, visit cw-estgroup.com.