Crane Service, Inc. expands fleet with a Liebherr LG 1800-1.0 lattice boom crane

Crane Service, Inc. took delivery of a Liebherr LG 1800-1.0 lattice boom crane.

The crane served as one of many displays during Liebherr Customer Day at Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH in June 2024. This acquisition will add to Crane Service Inc.’s massive fleet of 80+ Liebherr machines.

“We are proud to unveil our latest investment: the state-of-the-art Liebherr LG 1800 lattice boom crane. As the leading name in crane manufacturing worldwide, Liebherr has once again surpassed expectations with this remarkable addition to their lineup,” said Ben McKinstry, President of Crane Service, Inc.

Founded in 1960, South West based Crane Service, Inc. has become an established leader in providing first-class service and efficient solutions to the crane industry. Acquired by ML Holdings in 2007, the company offers a wide variety of crane, rigging, heavy haul, and alternative movement solutions including a vast amount of Liebherr machines to fit various applications.

“We are excited to bring this innovative technology to the North American market, where we specialize in a wide range of industrial applications,” McKinstry continued. “With a particular focus on the renewable energy sector, including wind energy projects, these new cranes will enhance our capabilities and efficiency in this rapidly growing market segment.”

The legend grows

The Liebherr LG 1800-1.0 lattice boom crane combines the advantages of a mobile crane with the load capacity of a lattice boom crane. As one of the world's most powerful lattice boom cranes on wheels, the new crane can lift up to 880 USt (800 t). The LG 1800-1.0 lattice boom crane also features state-of-the-art crane technology such as V-Frame®, VarioTray®, the ZF TraXon Torque transmission with ECOdrive and 2/4 the WindSpeed load charts as well as the upcoming X3-boom kit. Additionally, the equipment of the LR 1800-1.0 can also be transferred to the LG 1800-1.0 lattice boom crane.

“Representing a significant advancement in lifting capacity, precision, and safety features, the Liebherr LG 1800 lattice boom crane’s versatility, efficiency, and reliability make it the perfect choice for demanding projects across various industries. We are confident that this investment will not only elevate our operations but also empower our clients to achieve new heights of success,” noted McKinstry.