CIRCON now equipped to process NESHAP-designated waste

Located within miles of the Houston Ship Channel, CIRCON Environmental's Resource Conservation and Recovery Act Part-B permitted Bay Park facility has been upgraded to receive and sustainably process National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) designated bulk and containerized waste and wastewaters.

This designation is applied to benzene waste streams generated by chemical manufacturing plants and petroleum refineries, among others. A brand-new structure at CIRCON's Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility ensures the safe capture of VOCs when handling these streams; meters and automated monitors keep all operations within compliance of the EPA's strict regulations.

The service expansion brings additional benefits to clients who've come to rely on CIRCON's sustainable results. Recovered hydrocarbon from NESHAP materials are ultimately used in CIRCON's waste-derived fuels, bringing sustainable power to the cement kiln industry, and recovered water is recycled and returned to the Gulf Coast Authority for safe use.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.