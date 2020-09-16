Circon Environmental introduces CIRCON REFUEL

LA PORTE, Texas -- CIRCON Environmental has introduced CIRCON REFUEL, a waste-derived fuel repurposed from tank-cleaning residual wastes at petroleum refineries. These same wastes would traditionally have been thermally treated in incinerators or desorbers, two methods that provide no environmentally sustainable benefits and result in residual materials that require landfill usage.

CIRCON REFUEL eliminates that residual waste, creating new value for the industry. CIRCON ships more than 10 million gallons of CIRCON REFUEL each year, which provides measurable sustainability benefits by displacing coal and providing power with a lower carbon footprint and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.