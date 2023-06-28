Carboline releases Hydroplate products for water, wastewater markets

Carboline has released its Hydroplate linings, a new product line specifically designed for the water and wastewater markets.

Hydroplate high-performance, potable water linings are the ultra-durable solution for protecting the most valuable assets from the damaging effects of corrosion in the new tank construction and maintenance, repair and operation markets. The linings — 1080, 1086 and 1100 — are designed to coat varying types of steel and concrete, ground and elevated, storage tanks and to provide the ultimate protection for potable water pipes, valves and fittings. The Hydroplate series includes single and multiple coat linings that offer high solids and near solvent-free options, with high-build capabilities, fast cure properties and the ability for rapid return to service.

The Hydroplate line of materials offers a variety of film thickness options, from thin film applications under five-thousandths of an inch in dry film thickness to higher build solutions that exceed 30 thousandths of an inch in a single application. With varying advanced resin technologies, Hydroplate lining options include the ability to cure down to 20°F, fast recoat and overcoating schedules and extended maximum recoat windows. These application benefits can help extend the painting season and limit costly project schedule delays.

