Carboline introduces Pyrocrete® 34

Carboline is pleased to announce the release of Pyrocrete 341.Pyrocrete 341 is the next generation in cementitious passive fire protection.

It offers the Petrochemical industry a "3-for-1" advantage. Three major features in one product. In onesingle product, you can expect excellent durability, the most extensive certification in the industry, andenhanced application properties.

"Carboline is excited about the release of Pyrocrete 341. This product provides advantages to owners,engineering firms, and applicators. For the owner, the product has been tested to all current industrystandards with excellent results. Extremely high film build and competitive thicknesses result insignificant cost savings for the applicator. For shop applications, the ability to build 1½" (38 mm) in onepass, high durability, and quick set times provide the fireproofing shop owner with significant throughputadvantages over competitive cementitious products. As a robust, cost-effective solution to current marketneeds, Carboline is eager to welcome Pyrocrete 341 into the global fireproofing industry," said Jim Rippe,Executive Vice President Fireproofing/Engineering Sales.

Pyrocrete 341 showing true thermal performance when subject to the highly erosive forces of jet fire.

Pyrocrete 341 is a high density, exterior grade cementitious fireproofing product designed for maximumprotection and proven performance. It is UL 1709 rated for up to 4 hours of hydrocarbon fire protectionand has 30 minutes to two hours of jet fire resistance. This product rapidly develops strength andprovides maximum durability for onsite or offsite applications.

"The testing performed on Pyrocrete 341 is unsurpassed in the industry. Pyrocrete 341 performsexceptionally well in cyclic conditions. Exposed to cryogenic conditions, followed by jet fire, hose stream,explosion, and hydrocarbon fire testing as a cycle. These elevated testing protocols ensure our customersthe ultimate durability and performance," said Jeff Anderson, Vice President, Research, Development &Innovation.

Pyrocrete 341 was developed to strengthen Carboline's existing cementitious fireproofing portfolio. It ismanufactured using only the highest quality raw materials, with strict QA/QC protocols all under the ULfollow up service. This process ensures the highest quality product for our customers worldwide.

Learn more about Pyrocrete 341