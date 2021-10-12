Carboline introduces Carbocrete™ 4010

Carboline Company, a global manufacturer of high-performance industrial coatings, today announced the introduction of Carbocrete 4010, a new fiber-reinforced repair mortar with outstanding application properties for vertical and overhead concrete substrates.

This innovative product can build up to 4” (10 cm) thick on vertical surfaces to repair and resurface the most deteriorated concrete surfaces. It also offers a quick setting ability that allows it to be topcoated with various Carboline high-performance linings in as little as six hours, making it ideal for job site production.

"Within water/wastewater infrastructure, concrete is the predominant substrate. In many cases, these concrete surfaces are in desperate need of repair," said Brian Cheshire, Carboline Market Manager, Water Wastewater. "Carbocrete 4010 is an excellent addition to the already established Carboline family of concrete resurfacers, which help repair, rebuild and restore concrete substrates before applying our lining systems."

In addition to its outstanding application properties, Carbocrete 4010 exhibits low shrinkage, high bond strength and low permeability, which are all critical features in high moisture and underground environments. It is also NSF 61 approved for applications involving potable water. The applications for Carbocrete 4010 are extensive, but are specifically effective for water and wastewater structures such as manholes, wet wells, pipelines and others.