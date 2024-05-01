BrandSafway’s Hydro Mobile unveils unique access solution for hard-to-reach areas

Hydro Mobile, part of the BrandSafway family of companies, has launched the new M2 Motorized Access System — a cost-effective, time-saving alternative to existing access systems.

Hydro Mobile’s M2 Motorized Access System allows workers to ride safely to and from the platform at jobsites and is powered by a 208-volt electric hoist, allowing it to easily run off building power or a generator.

Alternatively, the M2 Motorized Access System travels at a maximum speed of 35 feet per minute and can accommodate up to three passengers, providing significant time savings compared to workers climbing up or down a mast one at a time. The M2 Motorized Access System also reduces dependence on scaffolding and stair towers and allows workers to travel independently to the work zone.

