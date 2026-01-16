BrandSafway launches Spider SC1000 Voyager battery-powered traction hoist

BrandSafway has introduced the Spider® SC1000 traction hoist powered by the Voyager® portable lithium-ion battery, delivering a self-contained access solution that eliminates reliance on job-site power.

Designed for applications where power is limited or unavailable — including bridges, refineries, power plants, wind farms and outage work — the system enables crews to move people and materials safely and efficiently without generators or electrical hookups.

The battery-powered hoist reduces setup time, minimizes downtime tied to unreliable power and improves job-site safety by eliminating power cables. The Spider SC1000 Voyager expands BrandSafway’s portfolio of suspended access solutions, reinforcing the company’s focus on productivity, flexibility and safe execution across industrial, commercial and infrastructure projects.

