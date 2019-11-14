Bradley extends WashBar® series with Undermount Basins

Bradley Corp.'s WashBar® with Undermount Basins

Bradley Corp. has opened a world of washroom design possibilities with a new extension of its award-winning WashBar® series: WashBar with Undermount Basins.

WashBar with Undermount Basins pairs Bradley's original clean+rinse+dry technology with a selection of cast-formed undermount basins made of either EveroÂ® natural quartz or TerreonÂ® solid surface. These durable basin materials allow designers to create their own customized restroom decks in varying lengths, L-shapes, cutouts or even different countertop materials.

A perfect alternative for applications featuring a complex or restrictive restroom deck design yet still call for the design simplicity and functionality of the WashBar, this flexible fixture makes the most "impossible" designs entirely possible.

For more information, visit www.bradleycorp.com/washbar or call (262) 251-6000.