Bollé Safety launches new tactical eyewear brand with Jade Struck

Bollé Safety, the world-renowned leading manufacturer of safety glasses and goggles, has announced the rebranding of its Bollé Tactical division to become Bollé Safety Standard Issue.

Jade Struck

The new Bollé Safety Standard Issue features a range of products designed to offer unparalleled eye protection for tactical professions including law enforcement, first responders, firefighters, EMS, military and special forces, as well as shooting enthusiasts and hunters. The division’s mission is focused on the development of ballistic and protective eyewear while concentrating on improved comfort, style, and safety, giving tactical customers the competitive advantage they need to do their job in the safest way possible.

As part of the launch of this new brand, Bollé Safety Standard Issue has worked with Jade Struck, the competitive shooter, firearms instructor, model and actress, to create a pair of custom tactical glasses called The SENTINEL STRUCK.

“As a firearms instructor, safety is my top priority, so I believe that all gear plays an important role, but I believe that eye protection is the most important,” said Struck. “A great pair of safety glasses shouldn’t just protect your eyes, but should also help you perform to the best of your abilities, so that’s what I’m hoping we’re bringing to the table with the SENTINEL STRUCK.”

Certified to MIL-PRF-32432 A and ANSI Z87.1 safety standards to ensure maximum protection, these ballistic sunglasses are specifically tailored for the active woman who partakes in shooting, and other outdoor activities.

For more information visit their website.