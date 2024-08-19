Blast Resource Group and Gliderol introduce blast-resistant roll-up doors to U.S. market

Blast Resource Group, LLC (BRG), a leading metal building supplier and engineering consultancy, announced the introduction of the only blast-resistant roll-up doors available in the United States that are designed and tested to withstand explosions.

BRG has partnered with Homegardd Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of GDS Global Limited (GDS), to be the exclusive distributor of Gliderol’s patented blast-resistant roll-up door products in the United States. GDS, and together with its subsidiaries (GDS Group) is a leading specialist provider of commercial and industrial doors in the Southeast Asia operating under the brand name of Gliderol. GDS was listed on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (Singapore Exchange) in 2013.

BRG and GDS Group now offer roll-up doors, in sizes up to 12’ wide x 16’ high, in the US that can achieve the following performance objectives and door response levels:

Blast Mitigating Shutter, PL 1 – Absorbs the blast load through large displacements that minimize the blast load reactions on the structure. This prevents component failure and debris generation while permitting egress following the explosion. PL 1 is capable of meeting this objective for applied blast loads up to 10.9 psi and 152 psi-msec.

Blast Resistant Shutter, PL 2 – Offers the highest level of protection available to minimize the door intrusion beyond the opening and maintain building functionality post-explosion. PL 2 is tested and rated to withstand applied blast loads up to 5.8 psi and 72 psi-msec.

“BRG is very excited to bring Gliderol’s incredible line of products to the United States,” said Aaron Westover, BRG’s President/CEO. “Gliderol’s doors will fill a big void in the industry, providing an effective solution to protect life and property from blast wave infiltration through roll-up doors. This partnership highlights BRG’s commitment to improving safety standards in high-hazard operating environments by offering our clients a tailor-made solution to this longstanding problem.”

Chris LeBoeuf, P.E., BRG’s Vice President of Engineering, has a long history of working with GDS Group in support of the development and blast testing of its roll-up doors. “This partnership builds on the great relationship between BRG and GDS Group and we are thrilled to incorporate their products into our blastresistant buildings. This product fills a gap in the market and gives our valued clients the safest alternative for their roll-up door needs.”

"We are excited to partner with BRG and bring our unique value proposition to the US market," said Ms Gina Lee, Executive Director of GDS. "This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the GDS growth journey, enabling us to tap into the vast and dynamic American market. With our proven track record in providing safe and effective blast-resistant roll-up doors in our existing markets, GDS is confident that our innovative products will resonate well with customers in the US."

Please direct requests for technical information related to the door systems to Blast Resource Group at info@blastresourcegroup.com.