Bilfinger partners with Akselos to offer Digital Twin modeling

Akselos CEO Thomas Leurent, left, and Bilfinger CEO Tom Blades have partnered to implement Askelos' breakthrough Digital Twin technology for Bilfinger customers.

Bilfinger and deeptech startup Akselos have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement Akselos' breakthrough Digital Twin technology for complex assets in the offshore and process industries. A digital replica of a large and complex asset's civil structure ensures a near real-time assessment based on its current integrity status. These cutting-edge "reduced basis finite element analysis" (rb-FEA) simulation technologies, combined with Bilfinger's strong expertise in integrity assessment, make it possible to assess an asset's current condition precisely and quickly, predicting potential failures or damages before they occur.

The MoU will make Akselos' next-generation Digital Twin models available to Bilfinger customers in all their core industries, with large and complex fixed and floating assets in the offshore industry as an initial focus.

