Bilfinger develops efficient solution for industrial storage of hydrogen — reducing dependence on natural gas

Bilfinger is leading an exciting project centered on a cutting-edge hydrogen drying plant.

This demonstration plant utilizes an innovative process, using a specially designed scrubbing liquid to efficiently remove moisture from hydrogen. The result is the cost-effective drying of large quantities of green hydrogen, making it ready for efficient pipeline transportation.

hydrogen drying plant in germany

Completed in early 2023, the demonstration plant is currently being tested. Following the test phase, the plant will be integrated into hydrogen production in 2024 so that hydrogen can be dried before being fed into the pipeline network. The joint project is an important part of the energy transition.

The challenge of storing green electricity derived from renewable sources like wind and solar is a major challenge of our time. Hydrogen emerges as an important storage medium. The energy of the electricity is converted into hydrogen and, similar to natural gas, is introduced into caverns in deep layers of the earth and safely stored long term. For feeding into the grid and further transport, the hydrogen must then be dried.

The technology used by Bilfinger enables economical and efficient treatment of hydrogen on a large scale. For instance, after extraction from subterranean caverns, the hydrogen is dried and can then be converted back into electricity or seamlessly integrated into transportation networks. This flexibility ensures that consumers can be supplied with energy on par with the reliability of natural gas.

Bilfinger offers a comprehensive suite of services along the entire hydrogen value chain. From production to storage, delivery and end use, its services encompass consulting, engineering, plant construction, design and build services — as a general contractor — and ongoing maintenance and support. Bilfinger is the one-stop partner for a sustainable, efficient and flexible hydrogen future.

For more information, visit bilfinger.com.