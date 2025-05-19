Benko Products, Inc., a leading manufacturer of truck and railcar loading safety equipment, recently designed a custom foundationless railcar platform to meet a client's unique loading challenges.

Expand Benko Products delivers custom foundationless railcar platform for safer loading

The client needed a safer way for operators to access the tops of liquid railcars, which remained coupled during loading. Traditional safety cages were not suitable due to varying crashbox configurations and tight railcar spacing.

Benko’s solution features a single-pedestal platform with a tracking safety bridge and a spring-operated fold-down ramp. This design reduces foundation costs while allowing operators to safely access any point along the 13-foot platform—no more climbing railcars with tools in hand.

The platform also includes a fall restraint system with an overhead trolley beam, providing full mobility and meeting OSHA’s 5,000-lb tie-off requirements.

This project highlights the importance of selecting the right fall protection system based on application-specific factors such as fall clearance, secure tie-off points, and chemical exposure risks.