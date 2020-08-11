BCSP now offering OHST, SMS examCORE

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Occupational Hygiene and Safety Technician (OHST) and Safety Management Specialist (SMS) exam- CORE pre-exam training has been released and is being offered by the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) in partnership with the National Safety Council.

examCORE is an interactive, online, pre-exam training program that provides HS&E practitioners with a means to build the knowledge and skills necessary for BCSP certification, covering topics identified as essential by industry leaders. Content for examCORE was developed by a team of leading-edge subject matter experts with hundreds of years of combined HS&E experience.

For more information, visit www.examCORE.org or call (317) 593-4800.