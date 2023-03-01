ATEC Steel advances in tank repair, maintenance innovation

ATEC Steel has expanded its services with a new tank repair and maintenance division that includes, but is not limited to, foundation settlement solutions; tank bottom repair/replacement; shell repair; fixed and floating roof repair, modification or replacement; floating roof seal repair or replacement and tank fittings and appurtenance repair, modification or replacement.

“Our dedication and service to this industry does not stop with new construction,” said Jeff Heck, ATEC Steel president and GM. “We believe our service naturally flows into the repair and maintenance needs of our clients who have grown to trust us with their new construction needs. For new clients who have been looking for a new alternative service provider, ATEC’s new repair and maintenance division provides prompt response with thorough and on-time completion.”

For more information, visit atecsteel.com or call (877) 457-5352.