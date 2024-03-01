Astec Industries introduces Intelliflex technology

Astec Industries unveiled the IntelliflexTM Burner Control System, which boasts an intuitive user interface with a touchscreen that allows the system to be configured for the future.

Intelliflex eliminates error codes, replacing them with clear, concise and plain-English fault messages. The system can control a wide range of performance and safety operations for an asphalt or other drying combustion system from startup to shut down.

Some features include independent controls for multiple actuators for enhanced efficiency, variable frequency drive capability, accurate control of stack or mix temperature, automatic draft control, optional external two-pen chart recorder, and a Siemens LMV5 Flame Management System.

