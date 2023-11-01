ASNT partners with BadgeCert to offer digital badges

The American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT) Certification Services has formed a partnership with BadgeCert, a leader in digital credentialing and professional recognition.

The partnership allows ASNT certificate holders to display a secure and verifiable digital badge on social networks, resumes, email signatures and websites.

Professionals want the option to share their credentials online. Digital badges are used in professional and social networking environments to recognize achievements and establish credibility in real time with a single click. BadgeCert digital badges are third-party verifiable icons packed with information or "metadata" about the issuing organization, when and how the credential was earned and when it will expire.

ASNT will begin offering digital badge services immediately.

For more information, visit asnt.org.