Aquajet launches Ecosilence 3.0 for quiet operation and reduced fuel consumption

Aquajet, a global leader in manufacturing hydrodemolition machines, introduces the Ecosilence 3.0 that reduces noise and allows for a more compact jobsite, while enhancing environmental stewardship and lowering overall operating costs.

The new Ecosilence features integrated auto start/stop technology that improves fuel consumption, which saves as much as 25 liters (6.6 gallons) of fuel a day for a smaller carbon footprint. The re-engineered Ecosilence is more compact, as well, with the entire self-contained system now fitting in a standard, 20-foot shipping container. It also produces less noise while in operation, making it ideal for use in urban areas with limited space and strict noise restrictions. The new unit also has dramatically improved pumping pressure, operating as high as 3,000 bar (43,511 psi), and providing ample power for hydrodemolition applications such as concrete renovation and road and bridge repair.

“The original Ecosilence achieved the low noise levels our customers needed but could not match the power of our standard Power Pack, which was necessary for certain applications,” said Roger Simonsson, Aquajet managing director. “We knew we could do better, so our engineers went back to the drawing board to provide the best of both worlds — power and quiet operation. Along the way, we were able to incorporate the latest automatic technology and take 3 feet off the overall length for a brand-new Ecosilence.”

The Ecosilence 3.0 features an environmentally friendly, low-emission engine and high-pressure pump to power Aquajet’s range of Aqua Cutter hydrodemolition robots. The skid-mounted unit employs auto start/stop technology, like that found in many modern automobiles, which temporarily shuts down the engine when not in operation to reduce idling time by up to fifty percent. The engine automatically starts up when operation resumes. In this way, the new Ecosilence saves money and significantly reduces emissions. The integrated engine and high-pressure pump unit pairs with a state-of-the-art liquid-to-air heat exchanger to provide quiet, efficient operation for all hydrodemolition applications.

The new, skid-mounted engine and pump are isolated and heat regulated in a sealed compartment at the front of the container, limiting noise to allow operation in urban areas and other noise-sensitive environments. This innovative design also prevents debris or outside air from entering the engine chamber during operation. Because of this, the new Ecosilence can be used in harsh environments such as harbors or cold weather without negative effects.

“Aquajet always strives to provide innovative solutions that meet our customers’ challenges head on,” Simonsson said. “The Ecosilence 3.0’s key features are the result of these customer-driven answers. For example, a contractor working in a harbor struggled with fog filling the unit because the engine was exposed to the cold, wet air. By isolating the engine and pump, the new unit eliminates these challenges.”

Like all previous Aqua Power Packs, the Ecosilence 3.0 is easy to transport and set up. It measures 6.1 meters by 2.4 meters by 2.6 meters (20 feet by 8 feet by 8.5 feet) while maintaining innovative sound-absorbing design features. This includes insulated walls and doors, as well as seals on all doors and hatches. Despite the shorter overall length, the container still provides ample storage for the company’s Aqua Cutter robots, accessories and tools. Additional options are available to customize this work area, such as a built-in workbench with a vise that provides contractors a space for jobsite maintenance and a place to store spare parts.

The Ecosilence 3.0 is available in several pressure and flow combinations, allowing operators to scale equipment to meet their specific needs. To help contractors select the ideal unit, the company launched a new online tool, the Aquajet Configurator, that walks operators through a number of standard and optional features for a totally customized Ecosilence 3.0.

Learn more about the Ecosilence 3.0, as well as Aquajet’s full line of efficiency-enhancing hydrodemolition products at www.aquajet.se.