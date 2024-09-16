An enhanced induction rental experience

For those looking to elevate their induction rental experience, a video below showcases how the new Superheat SmartLink™ seamlessly programs ProHeat™ 35 units, integrates data into quality management systems, provides access to engineering drawings and videos and much more.

In partnership with Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, Superheat has leveraged their combined knowledge, data, and technology to amplify the usability, digital quality management, and field-level support of rented Miller ProHeat™ 35 induction heating console. Customers can elevate their induction rental experience. The new Superheat SmartLink™ seamlessly programs ProHeat™ 35 units, integrates data into quality management system, and provides access to engineering drawings and videos, and more. Learn more by watching the video:

To learn more and to rent induction heat treatment equipment, visit superheat.com.