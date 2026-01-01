AMECO Connect Platform now available to all contractors

AMECO ConnectSM, the digital portal for ordering tools, consumables and safety supplies for complex construction and industrial projects, is now available to all contractors.

Previously trusted primarily by large EPCs, the platform provides B2B online shopping access for companies of all sizes.

Once registered and linked to an account, users can view personalized account history, including invoices, payment terms, methods and pricing. Existing accounts may retain pre-established terms, while new customers’ first orders are processed by credit card, with eligibility for payment terms after a quick review.

AMECO Connect streamlines procurement by giving contractors access to AMECO’s full inventory, order tracking, reordering and record-keeping. Existing B2B clients can view their complete account history, making repeat orders fast and simple. The platform reflects AMECO’s ongoing commitment to integrated Site Services® for construction and heavy industry.

For more information, visit ameco.com.