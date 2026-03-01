Alkegen launches new mobile app

Alkegen has launched the Alkegen App, giving customers instant access to all safety data sheets and product information sheets — right from

The Alkegen App gives users mobile access to safety and product information, along with 24/7 customer support and feedback tools.

their mobile devices. Available for iOS and Android, the app also features a 24/7 customer support chat and a feedback section, making it easy for users to get assistance and share their experience with Alkegen. The Alkegen App is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For more information, visit alkegen.com.