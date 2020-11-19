ActiveLED introduces LightSpace® Manager 2

ActiveLED has introduced the LightSpace® Manager 2 (LSM2) intelligent digital dimmer for lighting systems. The LSM2 combines the capabilities of a light switch, dimmer, occupancy sensor and remote infrared (IR) receiver into a single appliance.

One LSM2 can digitally control up to 999 ActiveLED lighting fixtures, allowing the adjustment of light levels and occupancy sensing to suit occupancy needs while saving significant amounts of energy. The built-in IR receiver provides the ability to remotely operate the LSM2 up to 50 feet away using a hand-held IR remote controller.

For more information, visit www.activeled.com or call (512) 288-9080.