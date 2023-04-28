Most of the standard glove coatings that are found in today’s market will not provide your workers with optimal performance if the conditions in their working environment vary widely enough throughout the job.

For example, glove coatings made for dry environments may not be able to effectively grip oily parts. And glove coatings that give your workers a solid grip on oily parts might not provide enough tactile sensitivity to handle and assemble small nuts and bolts. Ordinary gloves that work well in slick environments tend to degrade after frequent handling of abrasive materials like bricks or ceramic tiles. These situations can cause busy workers to inadvertently use the wrong gloves or remove their gloves entirely if said gloves hinder their work performance, leading to easily avoidable safety concerns.

A versatile grip that goes beyond ordinary Magid’s VersaTek™ T-Rex Flex Series work glove

To address these pain points, safety experts at Magid Glove created VersaTek™, an intelligent palm coating technology specially designed for amplified grip and durability in almost any work environment. Whether your workers need precision-level handling of small parts, firm control of oily pipes or dependable grip for rough materials, VersaTek™ can help them get their work done no matter the surface material. Here are four ways:

Enhanced grip

The glove coatings are infused with special stabilizers that enhance grip performance. This means VersaTek™ will read and adapt to your crew’s work environment so it can adjust its grip for almost any condition. Whether wet or dry, rough or slick, or heavy or light, the glove is fully capable of gripping and enduring.

Dexterity

VersaTek™ is also designed to keep your workers comfortable, without impeding their ability to perform their duties. The coating’s engineered dexterity lets it flex naturally with the glove, making your team less likely to develop hand fatigue, injuries, callouses or blisters.

Durability

VersaTek™ has unmatched abrasion resistance and exceptional durability compared to other common glove coatings. The results of rigorous abrasion tests showed a sample of the coating lasting over 30,000 revolutions while undergoing constant friction from two weighted, rotating wheels — scoring well above a level 6, with 7 the highest, on the standard set by the American National Standards Institute. Even the toughest palm coatings, such as sandy nitrile or foam nitrile, tend to last between the range of 3,000 and 19,000 rotations, meaning VersaTek™ achieved significantly greater resistance.

Versatility

The smart design and comfortable construction of VersaTek™ is effective in almost any work environment. It will help your team stay focused, productive and eliminate the time they would normally use to change gloves while switching to another job or task. VersaTek™ can adapt to the task and help your workers increase efficiency.

VersaTek™ has been added to the palms of two of Magid’s lightest and most comfortable glove shells, AeroDex® and DX+ Technology®. Additionally, the T-Rex Flex Series and D-ROC work glove remain a staple in the VersaTek™ line. Together, they create a winning combination of grip and extreme cut protection in a flexible, cool-to-the-touch glove shell.

Give your workers the latest palm coating technology that will help them have a better, safer work experience.

For more information, go to magidglove.com/versatek-bic.