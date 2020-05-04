RPB® PX5® Powered Air Purifying Respirator

Launching the PX5 has been a challenging and thrilling journey for RPB. In the midst of a global pandemic, this has placed us in very unique circumstances. Pushing and testing our agility as a company to perform and deliver respiratory protection in a time where it is needed now more than ever.

The PX5 represents change as we crest a new horizon in respiratory protection capabilities. With the world’s leading engineers and industry insight, we have been able to change the way people experience clean filtered air. Years of research and development and our wealth of respiratory protection knowledge have gone into the PX5, allowing us to refine its features, create new functional capabilities, enhance

the user's experience and redefine what it means to be a powered air-purifying respirator.

Designing and producing a product that is going to protect industrial and healthcare workers on the front line is an honor and something that drives the RPB family every day. However, this is a collective achievement and we want to praise the hard work that is not seen by the public and is often not acknowledged. In this global pandemic, NIOSH has recognized the need and urgency for respiratory equipment that is going to saves lives. Their certification standards and research impact the health and safety field and create guidelines and standards that ultimately ensure users are getting the correct and appropriate protection they need in hazardous work environments. RPB holds on to these standards in our design and production process very closely for all our devices offering respiratory protection.

In support of the COVID-19 response, NIOSH is using all available resources to prioritize and expedite approval projects without compromising the protection expected by users. The PX5 timeline was advanced by 5 months and can be on the market now, and into the hands of those who need it most. We are thankful for the opportunity to work with NIOSH, to demonstrate meeting their requirements for quality and performance, and to make this project a reality in a time of need. The NIOSH approval process is in-depth and RPB Safety seeks and achieves NIOSH approval because of our respect for the common goal to better protect people’s lives and health. We are now in a position to increase our production capacity! As the impact that COVID-19 is having on our healthcare system and the front line workers becomes increasingly evident we can now provide them with the clean filtered air and dermal protection they so desperately need.

RPB Safety’s commitment to occupational safety and health is aligned with NIOSH’s mission to protect American workers, and in this time of national and international struggle and devastation, this has been a story of success and unity. We look forward to the new challenges we face as an industry and continue to work with NIOSH to advance the safety of our industrial workers as they get back to work and healthcare workers on the front lines of this pandemic.