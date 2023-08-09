Zeeco President and CEO honored as distinguished alumni by Oklahoma State University

Congratulations to Zeeco President and CEO Darton Zink for being recognized by Oklahoma State University as a 2023 Distinguished Alumni.

Darton was selected for his achievements in growing Zeeco into the world leader it is today and for his dedication to supporting the communities we call home.

Founded in 1979, Zeeco has steadily become the world leader in the design and manufacture of advanced combustion and environmental solutions.

Its products are designed to reduce emissions, optimize processing industries, and maximize operating efficiency while meeting all global environmental compliance requirements. Zeeco also provides comprehensive aftermarket parts, service, and engineered solutions as well as rental equipment.