XGS Energy appoints energy industry veteran Josh Prueher as CEO

XGS Energy, a leader in geothermal energy technology, has appointed Josh Prueher as its new CEO.

Josh brings a wealth of experience in scaling early-stage energy technology companies. His expertise in leading companies from technology development to commercialization will accelerate the deployment of XGS geothermal energy technology globally.

Josh is an experienced CEO with a proven track record in product development, strategy, and commercialization for early-stage energy companies. He most recently served as the Founder and Chief Financial Officer of Broad Reach Power, a leading U.S. energy storage infrastructure, technology, and power trading company. In this role, he successfully raised and deployed over $840 million in equity and debt financing from multiple sources such as Apollo Global Management and EnCap Investments. Prior to founding Broad Reach Power, Josh founded FlexGen Power Systems, an energy storage and power conversion software technology company. As CEO, he successfully developed, prototyped, and validated its core technology in the military battlefield market, launched a $200 million, multi-year defense acquisition, and sold its U.S. Government contracting business in 2015.

Earlier in his career, Josh was a Vice President at Goldman Sachs, where he executed $15 billion in M&A and capital markets transactions. He also had a distinguished military career as a Naval Intelligence Officer.

“XGS’ proprietary technology unlocks access to an abundant, global, carbon-free energy resource. With such a strong team behind the technology, the company has the potential to be one of the largest and most significant energy companies of the 21st century,” said Josh Prueher. “I am excited to be on board, continue building out a world-class technical team, and driving this technology into widespread commercial adoption.”

“Josh is an impressive leader, who understands how to build successful teams and bring differentiated energy technologies to market,” said Craig Barrett, Chairman of the Board at XGS. “I am thrilled to welcome him at this important inflection point for XGS, and work together to bring this technology to the forefront of the growing geothermal energy industry.”