Wood appoints new Executive President for Operations business

Wood announces that Craig Shanaghey has joined the company’s executive leadership team as Executive President of its Operations business unit.

In his new role, Mr Shanaghey assumes executive responsibility for 17,000 people and their delivery of market-leading operations solutions across the globe.

Craig Shanaghey, Executive President of Operations business unit.

The business unit provides expert, digitally-enabled lifecycle solutions for clients operating critical infrastructure across a broad range of sectors, including energy, industrial and power.

Ken Gilmartin, Chief Executive Officer at Wood, said: “Craig is a seasoned, successful and proven leader with experience earned through a variety of operational and leadership roles in his three-decade long career.

“With 18 years of experience in Wood, he has a deep knowledge of our business, he understands our clients’ drivers and ambitions, and, importantly, he recognises the further potential within the Operations business unit as Wood enters its next strategic cycle.”

Starting his working life as a mechanical apprentice in the West of Scotland, Shanaghey’s career spans the pharmaceuticals, oil, gas and broader energy sectors.

Latterly, Shanaghey led Wood’s Operations business across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to achieve significant growth and set the foundations to capitalise on the anticipated increase in investment in energy as the world contends with the challenges of both energy security and transition.

Shanaghey comments: “I am delighted to be joining the executive leadership team at an exciting time for our company.

“As we seek to realise growth opportunities in energy security and sustainability, I see significant potential for our global operations business to play a key role in that journey, unlocking value for our clients and for Wood along the way.

“We have decades of experience in delivering smart solutions for our clients that create value across the lifecycle of their investments. In a fast-changing market environment, this expertise and track record will be more important than ever for clients.”

Based in Aberdeen, Scotland, Shanaghey succeeds Stephanie Cox following her decision to leave the business.