Wood appoints Kelman, Pulido as operations directors

Stephen Kelman has assumed a new role as operations director within Wood’s Operations business in the Americas.

In this role Stephen will be responsible for delivery of two key technology solutions for Wood — maintAI and Iris Edge — which focus on maintenance optimization and emissions management, respectively. Stephen has been with Wood for over 11 years, previously working in business development for the downstream and chemicals market with a focus on maintenance and construction.

Wood has appointed industry veteran Jesús Pulido as operations director of its U.S. Minerals & Metals business. Pulido will advance key minerals and metals projects at Wood, leading teams to provide fullscale engineering, procurement and construction management and decarbonization solutions across the U.S., with a particular focus on delivering minerals critical to the energy transition.

