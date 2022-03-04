Women in Manufacturing Award

INEOS proudly announced that the Manufacturing Institute - the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers - will honor Lorraine Black as 1 of the 30 women in North America with the Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Emerging Leader Award.

The STEP Women's Initiative is the nation's marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing.

In her role as a mechanical reliability engineer at INEOS, Lorraine has become known for her ability to find strong, creative solutions in the face of issues large and small. Having earned the reputation of being a true problem solver, Lorraine welcomes the opportunity to tackle new tasks.

In all that she does, Lorraine displays a drive to increase manufacturing reliability with novel improvements to inspection and maintenance strategies.