Williams announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Carri Lockhart as an independent director on the Board, effective Feb. 10, 2023.

Ms. Lockhart brings nearly 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry both in the United States and overseas, most recently serving as Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Technology, Digital and Innovation at Equinor in Oslo, Norway before retiring in 2022. A petroleum engineer by training, Lockhart has strong executive-level strategic planning and execution experience in the areas of hydrocarbon production, technology and cybersecurity, and alternative energy development.

Williams appoints Carri Lockhart to Board of Directors

At Williams, Lockhart will serve as a member of the Board’s Compensation and Management Development Committee and the Environmental, Health and Safety Committee.

“The Williams Board is pleased to welcome an outstanding new director in Carri, who brings a depth of technological expertise and industry experience that will be valuable as we enhance our leadership in the clean energy economy and position Williams to further deliver long-term, sustainable value and growth for our shareholders,” said Stephen W. Bergstrom, chairman of the Williams Board of Directors.

With the appointment of Ms. Lockhart, the Williams Board of Directors consists of 12 members, 11 of whom are independent. Lockhart fills the vacancy on the Board created by the resignation of board member Nancy Buese, who recently accepted the role of chief financial officer at Baker Hughes and resigned from the Board due to material schedule conflicts with Williams board meetings.