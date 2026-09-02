Wayne Borduin named CFO of Chevron Phillips Chemical

Wayne Borduin has been named chief financial officer of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (CPChem), effective September 1.

Expand Wayne Borduin, CPChem Wayne Borduin, Chevron Phillips Chemical

Borduin joins CPChem from Chevron Corporation, where he most recently served as director and chief investment officer. He brings 25 years of global finance leadership and capital markets experience to the role. Borduin will report to President and CEO Steve Prusak and oversee CPChem’s finance and procurement organizations. He succeeds Darren Ercolani, who is retiring after more than 30 years of service with CPChem and Phillips Petroleum.