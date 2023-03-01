Vincent DiCosimo, VP of government affairs at Targa Resources Corp., has been elected chairman of the Texas Pipeline Association (TPA).

Vincent DiCosimo elected chairman of the Texas Pipeline Association

“A very big welcome to Vincent DiCosimo as our new chairman,” said TPA President Thure Cannon. “For many years, he has served on the TPA board, most recently as vice chairman.

DiCosimo has served as an officer of Targa Resources since the acquisition of his company, Coast Energy Group LLC, in December of 2010. Prior to his current role, DiCosimo was Sr. VP of Targa Petroleum Logistics at Targa Resources.

“I am honored to continue to serve this great association,” DiCosimo said. “Especially as we work together with all the state’s stakeholders to ensure we can continue delivering the essential hydrocarbon energy for Texas to grow and thrive and provide regional and national security.”

For more information, visit texaspipelines.com.