Villegas takes on role as director of business development with Hargrove

Mauricio Villegas has assumed the role of director of business development with Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, focusing on driving growth across California and the Western Region.

He will help expand Hargrove’s presence in the process, manufacturing and energy industries, supporting clients from concept to commercialization with full-service project execution capabilities. Previously, Villegas served as business development manager with Koch Modular Process Systems.

