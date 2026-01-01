Villegas takes on role as director of business development with Hargrove

Mauricio Villegas has assumed the role of director of business development with Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, focusing on driving growth across California and the Western Region.

Expand Mauricio Villegas, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors

He will help expand Hargrove’s presence in the process, manufacturing and energy industries, supporting clients from concept to commercialization with full-service project execution capabilities. Previously, Villegas served as business development manager with Koch Modular Process Systems.