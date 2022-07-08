Versa names Garibaldi as CFO

Versa Integrity Group Inc. recently appointed David Garibaldi as the company’s new CFO, bringing more than 20 years of experience to the company.

Garibaldi has extensive experience in financial leadership positions, including serving in corporate development roles and most recently as CFO of Camin Cargo Control Group, a leading testing, inspection and certification service provider. Prior to his 10 years at Camin, Garibaldi has also occupied positions at several investment banking firms serving energy, business services and industrial sectors.

Garibaldi is based in Houston and will apply his knowledge of financial reporting, treasury, mergers and acquisitions, and audit management, as well as his proven ability to develop, lead and implement strategic plans supporting growth strategies to his new role at Versa.

For more information, contact David Garibaldi at (551) 221-5593, or visit www.versaintegrity.com or call (877) 703-3235.