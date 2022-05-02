Verberght joins Carboline as new managing director, Carboline Europe

Anthony Verberght will join Carboline as managing director, Carboline Europe, reporting to Chris Tiernay, president and COO.

Anthony Verberght, Carboline

In his role, Verberght will be responsible for overseeing Europe's strategy development, growth and profitability in conjunction with the Carboline executive team. He will also drive the successful implementation of the European portion of the company's global expansion project designed to significantly increase Carboline's European business.

