Vapor Point promotes Vincent to director of sales

Philip Vincent has been promoted to director of sales at Vapor Point.

He joined the company in 2017 as a technical sales rep and worked his way into a leadership role, managing the Houston sales team. Under his guidance, he has been instrumental in developing and sustaining relationships with clients and employees. As Vapor Point’s director of sales, Vincent will lead the sales team in driving revenue growth and expanding its business reach.