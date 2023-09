Valero Energy Corporation announced that Gary Simmons, Valero’s executive VP and CCO, has been promoted and elected by the board of directors as executive VP and COO.

Gary Simmons, Valero Energy Corporation

Simmons has led Valero’s commercial organization since 2014 and has served as executive VP and CCO since January 2020. In his new role, Simmons will have oversight responsibility for all refining operations.

