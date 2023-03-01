USA Industries promotes Justin Watts as president

USA Industries LLC announced the promotion of Justin Watts to president. In his position, Watts will lead all day-to-day operational team activities within the company.

“Justin has consistently proven to be an exemplary employee and has earned this promotion,” said Tracy Sue, CEO of USA Industries. “His record of accomplishments has been integral to the exceptional success and growth we have met in recent years. USA Industries has a great future, and I look forward to Justin’s continued influence in driving operational excellence and sales growth in the future.”

Watts joined USA Industries in 2010 as an outside sales representative, and most recently served as director of sales and marketing.

