Universal Plant Services hires new CEO, switches up leadership

Universal Plant Services (UPS) announced a leadership transition with the appointment of Eric Zimmer as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Zimmer brings more than 35 years of experience in executive leadership roles across industrial and environmental services organizations. His background includes operations, sales, marketing, and business development, with a focus on guiding companies through phases of growth and transformation. Most recently, he served as President of ATW Corp., overseeing operations across 10 production facilities and more than 70 retail locations.

“I’m honored to join Universal Plant Services at such a transformative moment in its journey,” said Mr. Zimmer. “UPS has built a powerful legacy of operational excellence, unwavering customer focus, and a deeply rooted culture of safety and performance. I’m energized by the opportunity to collaborate with this exceptional team as we accelerate innovation and drive the next era of growth.”

In addition to Eric Zimmer’s appointment, Paul Stouffer will continue to serve as President and will also assume the role of Chief Operating Officer. Shawn Enarson, a 21-year veteran of UPS, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations. Both Paul and Shawn have made significant contributions to the organization during their respective tenures and their ongoing leadership will continue to propel the company as it advances into the future.

As part of the leadership transition, longtime CEO Reagan Busbee retires after a distinguished 15 years with the company. While stepping back from his day-to-day responsibilities, Mr. Busbee will continue to serve on the company’s Board of Directors, supporting UPS’s long-term vision and strategic direction.

“Reagan’s leadership over the past 15 years has been instrumental in shaping Universal Plant Services into the trusted, industry-leading organization it is today,” said Paul Stouffer, President and Chief Operating Officer. “His commitment to our people, our customers, and our core values has left a lasting impact on every part of the business. We’re incredibly grateful for his vision and steady guidance, and we’re honored that he will continue to support UPS as a member of the Board of Directors.”

Over the past several months, Busbee collaborated closely with the UPS executive team and Board of Directors to implement a comprehensive transition plan, positioning the company for continued growth and organizational strength.

UPS is also excited to announce the following additional key leaders:

Troy Michaud, Chief Commercial Officer, brings more than 20 years of experience in energy, power, and utilities, with prior leadership roles at General Electric, FuelCell Energy, and Allied Power Group.

John Griffin, Vice President of Corporate Development, has over 25 years of finance and M&A experience, with prior leadership roles at several industrial platforms and senior M&A positions at Mizuho and Merrill Lynch.

Shaun Higgins, National Director of Shop Services, brings nearly 20 years of engineering and shop management experience, most recently serving with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. UPS is a portfolio company of New State Capital Partners ("New State"), a middle market private equity firm with over a decade of experience partnering with entrepreneurially minded management teams and investing in operational capabilities to drive growth and value creation. This strategic approach has guided the growth and evolution of UPS’s leadership team.

“These additions and promotions reflect UPS’s continued investment in leadership and operational excellence under New State’s ownership,” said Will Swayne, Senior Principal at New State. “By investing and strengthening talent and technology, UPS is expanding its ability to deliver comprehensive solutions to more customers across more regions. It’s a key part of the company’s strategy to lead this growing market with best-in-class service.”