United Rentals appoints Taussig to Board of Directors

United Rentals has named Alexander Taussig to its board of directors.

Expand Alexander Taussig, United Rentals

Taussig serves as a board partner with Lightspeed Venture Partners, a multi-stage venture capital firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. Since joining Lightspeed in 2016, he has held several leadership roles with investment and management responsibilities, including partner, co-head of the consumer practice and board partner. Taussig brings experience in growth strategy, corporate governance and investment management to the United Rentals board.