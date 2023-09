The Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) has hired Tracy Gonzales as director of community relations for Houston and Southeast Texas.

Gonzales joins TXOGA after most recently serving as governmental relations liaison to Houston and Harris County for the Texas General Land Office. She also previously worked in an executive role in Harris County’s judicial branch, the Texas Senate and on several political campaigns.

