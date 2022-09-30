TXOGA announces hiring of new Director of Communications

The Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) announced the hiring of Stephen Chang as Director of Communications following the departure of Lauren Clay.

Todd Staples, president of TXOGA, issued the following statement:

“Oil and natural gas fuel modern life and the industry plays an indispensable role in delivering affordable and reliable energy that consumers depend on every day. Stephen will be integral in educating and telling the important story of this remarkable industry.”

Chang joins TXOGA after most recently serving as Communications Director at the Texas General Land Office under Commissioner George P. Bush. He also previously served as Director of Communications for Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs and in the press office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Chang is a graduate of Bethel University where he earned a bachelor’s in political science and Texas Tech University where he earned a master’s in strategic communication. He completed the Senior Management Program at the University of Texas at Austin’s LBJ School and is currently working towards the completion of a master of public administration at Texas A&M University’s Bush School.