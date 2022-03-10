Turner names Toups president and CEO

Stephen Toups

Turner Industries has named Stephen Toups as its new president and CEO.

Toups has served in multiple roles since he joined the company in 1997. Most recently, he was named the company's president in 2019.

As CEO, Toups will also be responsible for the overall direction, execution and expansion of Turner Industries. He will continue his work representing the company on industry boards, including his current role as national chairman for NCCER.

For more information, visit www.turner-industries.com or call (225) 922-5050.