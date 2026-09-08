Alliance Safety Council's Kathy Trahan inducted into GBRIA Hall of Fame

Alliance President and CEO Kathy Blank Trahan, CAE, was inducted into the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance, Inc. (GBRIA)'s Workforce Development Hall of Fame, recognizing her longstanding leadership in workforce development and commitment to strengthening Louisiana's workforce.

Expand Kathy Blank Trahan, CEO of Alliance Safety Council Kathy Trahan, CEO of Alliance Safety Council

In accepting the honor, Kathy emphasized that workforce development is a continuum, not a silo. Creating meaningful pathways takes collaboration among employers, educators, industry partners, and communities. That collaborative approach is central to Alliance's work, bringing these groups together to help workers enter and advance in industry while keeping pace with evolving workforce needs.