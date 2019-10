FRANCK BAGOUET, Senior Vice President of Lubricants, Total Specialties

Today, Total Specialties USA, Inc. announces Franck Bagouet as the Senior Vice President of Lubricants. Mr. Bagouet will succeed Christophe Doussoux who has assumed a new leadership role in Paris, France for Total. Bagouet joins Total Specialties USA as a 30-year veteran of Total, the last five being with Total Canada.