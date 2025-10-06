Tonya Miller appointed TCEQ Commissioner

Governor Greg Abbott announced his appointment of Tonya Miller of Austin as Commissioner of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for a term set to expire on Aug. 31, 2031.

Miller joins Chairwoman Brooke Paup and Commissioner Catarina Gonzales.

Prior to being appointed to TCEQ, Commissioner Miller served as a board member for the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) since 2024.

"I would like to thank Governor Abbott on appointing Commissioner Miller to help lead TCEQ," said Chairwoman Paup, "Working with her at the Texas Water Development Board, I know first-hand the depth of knowledge she has in environmental policy will be a great benefit to the TCEQ."

"Congratulations to Commissioner Miller on her appointment by Governor Abbott," said Commissioner Gonzales, "she brings a breadth of experience that will play a pivotal role for continuing TCEQ's mission and I am pleased she is joining the commission."

Miller is a well-known leader with more than 20 years of experience in Texas state government focused on energy and environmental issues. She previously served as the chief executive officer and public utility counsel of the Office of Public Utility Counsel, director of the Office of Air at the TCEQ, attorney and assistant director for the TCEQ Radioactive Materials Division, and attorney for the Public Utility Commission. She also served as vice president of wholesale power strategic projects and optimization at the Lower Colorado River Authority.

Miller received a bachelor's degree in business administration and law degree from the University of South Dakota. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas.