Tom Lane appointed Vice President of Finance for Cadence Environmental Energy, Inc.

Cadence, the nation’s premier provider of waste derived fuels to the cement industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Lane as Vice President of Finance for Cadence. Tom joined Cadence’s Accounting Department in 1991 and has held positions of increasing importance and responsibility since that time. From Accounting Manager to Controller to Chief Financial Officer and now, Vice President of Finance. In every position, Tom has made significant contributions to the growth and success of Cadence.

Tom Lane, Vice President of Finance, Cadence

Ted T. Reese, President of Cadence Environmental commented:

“We are fortunate Tom has chosen a career at Cadence. Since day one, he has proven himself to be a valuable financial leader with a solid track record for delivering strong results that create value for both our company and for our customers as well. We are proud to have Tom on our team.”

In addition to his present duties of long-range financial planning, budget planning, accounting, capital financing and investments, Tom will serve as a strategic advisor to Cadence’s President, recommending financial initiatives, policies, programs and practices that support the company’s key business initiative: Providing a positive and sustainable solution to industrial waste by using it to replace fossil fuels in cement kilns.

A trained and accredited CPA, Tom graduated from Ball State University in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting.